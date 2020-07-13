Italy was one of the first countries to experience a high volume of Coronavirus cases on the heels of Milan Fashion Week. Since late March, case numbers have dropped, but the country is carefully navigating its reopening after the devastating effects of the virus. Italians are known for their impeccable tailoring and colorful style, all of which is slowly coming back into focus. Luxury e-tailer Net-A-Porter's Italian Collective is a celebration of Italian glamour and resiliency, highlighting the country's designers and craftspeople while also setting aside a portion of proceeds to support the Italian Red Cross. An IRL Roman holiday may not be possible at the moment, but you can still celebrate all things Italy.

Officially launched Jul. 13, the curated collection spans apparel, accessories, and jewelry, including coveted Italian brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Fendi, and Tod's. The items designed exclusively for Net-a-Porter will have 20 percent of proceeds donated back to supporting health services.

"During this challenging time, we hope to highlight the creativity, craftsmanship and quality of Italian brands, while at the same time, bring the allure of an Italian summer to our customers," Elizabeth con der Goltz, Net's Global Buying Director shares via press release. Must-shop pieces include a silk maxi dress from For Restless Sleepers and Bottega Veneta's coveted ribbed silk dress and top. Besides the notable garments though, you won't want to miss the wide range of covetable accessories. For example, Bottega Veneta's offerings include it's infamous pouch bags and celeb-obsessed mesh pumps. Gucci's range of options for the collective is no disappointment either with fine 18k gold lion stud earrings, a ladylike tunic dress, and two pairs of leather footwear with its signature horse-bit detailing.

Though this certainly isn't Net-a-Porter's first philanthropic project fighting the pandemic (Gabriella Hearst recently launched its new handbag on the site with 30 percent of proceeds donated to Save the Children's global Coronavirus Response Fund), it is certainly the best reason to get your wallets at the ready. And with the current seasons out-of-the-ordinary events, it would be wise to invest in some timeless accessories that you can put to use straight away. So, TZR curated a few of the most drool-worthy finds in the bags, accessories, footwear and jewelry categories, below.

