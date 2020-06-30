Gabriela Hearst's Baez Handbag Is The Brand's Next It Style — Here's Why You Should Buy It In The Next Two Weeks

For those who covet minimalist bags, there's a new style to put on your radar. Gabriela Hearst's Baez bag is now available, and even better — for the next two weeks buying it on Net-A-Porter brings an added bonus. From now until July 12, Hearst's collection of its new and anxiously-awaited handbags will be available exclusively on the site with 20 percent of the proceeds made in the next two weeks to Save the Children’s global Coronavirus Response Fund.

Made of smooth Italian nappa leather, the Baez was first spotted on the runway as part of the brand's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The tote style follows suit with the brand's signature pouch-like silhouettes but is slightly more oversized at seven inches tall with double top handles and a turn-lock closure. The style currently comes in five leather hues (burgundy and beige are already snatched up but the black, navy and tan iterations are still available) and retails for $2,600.

The limited two-week run includes a few other silhouettes besides the newly launched Baez. Named after iconic female singers, the label's Nina and Demi styles entail soft dumpling shapes with a pronounced top handle in a whole range of finishes from colorful striped leather to powder pink satin. Completely unique however is the stand-out Diana. Starting at $2,200, the mini top-handle accordion comes in 13 must-see color-ways, like royal blue suede and watersnake skin.

If you're not in the market for a new handbag, then you can still participate in the charitable event with the brands Rafaela wallet for $795. Its puffed coin purse feel is on par with the rest of the lines sculptural looks and comes in tan, beige, and black. Or perhaps you're already a proud owner of a Nina bag in which case Hearst has you covered with a hands-free addition. Since the bag doesn't warrant a shoulder strap, instead you can snag a crocheted cashmere cover that cradles the little leather number like a tote-bag. Available in five color variations that compliment the Nina, the practical upgrade retails for $990.

The two-week event includes styles that tend to sell-out quickly, so there's no time like the present to shop. Take a gander at the super luxe curated collection, ahead.

