Making your own holiday traditions is one of the best (and easiest) parts of adulting. And this year, it might finally be time to graduate from those tiny doors of chocolate you used to gobble up as a child and treat yourself, or the biggest beauty lover in your life, to NET-A-PORTER’s 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar. Chock-full of luxury skin, hair, and makeup products, this is the perfect way to ring in the holiday season when you're a beauty product connoisseur.

This isn't a random assortment of unknown brands, no, the retailer's 2020 calendar is a hefty package featuring a curated selection of your favorite luxury brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm, 111Skin, Oribe, and Chantecaille, covering you from head to toe. The $300 price tag may have you raising your eyebrows, but all of the products combined are worth nearly $1,500 — talk about dreamy.

Several of the brands and products featured in the boxes are similar to those featured last year, although there are plenty of new faces thrown into the mix as well. It's an exceptional option, especially for the friends, family members, and partners who seem to have every beauty product under the sun in their bathroom cabinet already.

Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

For pampering your complexion, NET-A-PORTER has rounded up plenty of serums, moisturizers, and masks from the likes of Augustinus Bader, Omorovicza, Ren Clean Skincare, and Joanna Vargas just to name a few. And the retailer hasn't forgotten to add in the most wanted beauty tool either: a gua sha facial massager from Hayo'u that's made of jade.

Making up the hair care portion of the calendar, this year, NET-A-PORTER sprinkled in plenty of cult-favorites. You'll discover Oribe's Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner, Virtue's Restorative Treatment Mask, and Philip B's Thermal Protection Spray to provide a wholesome collection of nourishing treats for your locks.

Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

The doors that open up to makeup products will not disappoint either, with Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk from Charlotte Tilbury and Hourglass' glow-inducing Ambient Lighting Powder, providing users with a glowing finish and just-bitten lips all season.

Switch up your holiday traditions and shop the 2020 edition advent calendar, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.