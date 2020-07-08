Mother Denim's New Aura Collection Is A Summer Camp Uniform For Adults

No matter your age or seasonal preferences, there's something about summer that evokes child-like joy. But aside from recreating sleep-away camp, the feeling of pulling on a pair of colorful jeans and a simple t-shirt can instantly take you back to those teenage days. Mother Denim's new Aura Collection wants to recapture that feeling with a collection of tees, denim, and small accessories ranging from $85 - $218, it's essentially the adult summer uniform and it's all about light-hearted fun.

"Auras emit kaleidoscopes of color, ever-flowing and changing moment to moment," Tim Kaeding, co-founder and creative director tells TZR via email. "I love this idea of how all colors work together and how they change depending on your mood. A kaleidoscope can symbolize your escape during a time of difficulty and self-doubt ... and these days everyone can use a little escape."

Officially launched on Jul. 8, the 32-piece Aura collection harnesses the collection's lively hues and playful lettering as a means to outwardly show your momentary emotion, be it playful, edgy, sincere, or profound. For example, tanks and tees are emblazoned with cheeky text like 'Play Date' or 'Freckles' in contrasting pink and orange, respectively. "This feel-good energy and color of the collection is inspired by the fun and carefree spirit of the ‘90s," Kaeding explains.

Founded in 2010, the LA-based Mother gained a cult following for its ultra-soft denim and comfortable fit (fans include Jennifer Garner, Meghan Markle, and Gigi Hadid). But, a commitment to charitable projects also defines the brand. Mother supports a 'Know Your Grower, Know Your Sew-er Food Project', which supports local food pantry's in Los Angeles to provide for its garment workers during Covid-19.

If you're ready to liven up your summer wardrobe with a little bit of color — whether you want to wear one hue head-to-toe or mix and match, peruse just a few options from the 32-piece curation below.

