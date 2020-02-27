Monique Lhuillier has been the source of ethereal inspiration for more than two decades now. Her delicate fashion designs radiate romance, as if they were woven from the flora of a secret garden, then charmed by a fairy godmother's wand. And Monique Lhuillier's new Eau de Parfum — her debut fragrance — is the finishing touch her enchanting creations have been craving all along.

If the lacy, embroidered, beautifully refined, and feminine pieces that come out of this luxury fashion house had a scent, it would be something like this: citrusy bergamot and hyacinth with freesia undertones and a hint of rose. These are just some of the botanical ingredients that have made it into Lhuillier's new namesake perfume after more than 14 years in the works.

“Over the past almost 25 years, we have truly learned who the Monique Lhuillier woman is. She is full of life, playful, sexy, confident,” the designer said in a press release from the brand. “When it came time for our first fragrance, we wanted to embody both the heart of the brand and the heart of the Monique Lhuillier woman, by creating an intimate scent that is an alluring and sophisticated celebration of modern femininity.”

Women's Wear Daily reported that the brand had signed a "multiyear beauty license" with The Premiere Group and was gearing up for a 2020 fragrance launch in June of 2019. And according to a recent interview with Allure, this isn't Lhuillier's last venture into the beauty world (lip products, here she comes!).

The brand tapped Symrise perfumer Maurice Roucel to help design the eponymous perfume, which wound up being a mixture of florals, citrus, and musk. Beyond the fresh scent of Sicilian bergamot, rich cassis, and dewy hyacinth is a subtle touch of lilly of the valley, centifolia rose, ylang-ylang, and freesia. Flowers make up the bulk of this highly curated fragrance, just like they provide much of the inspiration behind Monique Lhiullier's sweet designs, but subtle musks, patchouli, and lace woods help round out the scent.

The Eau de Parfum is now available in three sizes (10 milliliters for $30, 30 milliliters for $85, and 100 milliliters for $175) at Nordstrom and the brand's flagship stores (both online as well). It will also be available online and in-store at Lord & Taylor and Von Maur starting Mon., March 2. Your new go-to spring scent, ahead.