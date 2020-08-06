The global pandemic hasn't exactly made the past five months easy to handle — and it’s understandable if you’ve been feeling overwhelmed by, well, everything. COVID-19 has affected everyone in one way or another, but there's no doubt that some communities have been more affected than others. If you want to help those in need, there are plenty of brands working hard to give back. Case in point: Mociun, which launched the Design for Community Relief Auction to provide aid to communities in need of relief.

To raise support for communities impacted by COVID-19, Mociun has teamed up with fellow fine jewelry designers and luxury home goods brands to create the Design for Community Auction. The New York-based brand — along with its partners — has donated a variety of items valued at a total $110,00, which will be available through an online silent auction beginning August 8. "We felt that it was important for Mociun to be proactive and use our reach and contacts to give back to our community and nation," Mociun's founder and namesake, Caitlin Mociun, said in a statement. "There are so many people out there hurting and in need, we wanted to do something to help alleviate their burden."

According to an announcement from the brand, proceeds from the Design for Community auction — which is set to last through August 15 — will go towards will go towards Know Your Rights Camp, The Conscious Kid, One Fair Wage, and National Domestic Workers Alliance. The funds raised will contribute to food insecurity, outstanding bills, shelter assistance, and personal protective equipment.

Standout pieces from Mociun include the Diamond Baguette Drop Earrings, which start at $15,000, and the Blue Chalcedony Kite Necklace, which is currently at $4,000. Of course, that’s only the beginning. Any jewelry lover will love the roundup of participating designers, which includes the likes of KATKIM, Jacquie Aiche, Nancy Newberg, and so many more. And for those of you who want to upgrade your living space with some new home decor, you’ll find brands like Peaches the Studio, Friend Assembly, and Sarah Cihat, among others.

If you’re ready to start bidding, scroll down to see what’s available in the Design for Community Auction below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.