Mlouye's New Shoe Line Includes This Must-Have Summer Silhouette

Handbag it-brand Mlouye (pronounced me-loy) has been spotted on countless arms since its inception in 2015, and now, it's expanding off your shoulder and onto your feet. The brand's revered bags already shape your wardrobe with a geometric flair and practical elegance — and the same can be said for Mlouye's new footwear collection. Sleek designs, supple materials, and bold color patterns are what to expect from four new shoe silhouettes in varying color-ways. And complete with a contemporary price point (the line falls between $440 and $645), the latest drop falls right in line with the brand's smart and new take on luxury that it's loved for.

Mlouye's designer Meb Rure is influenced by the Bauhaus Movement's artists and architects, as seen through the brand's utilitarian functionality presented in clever and simple bag designs. Now, after a year and a half in the making, the footwear line follows suit. The capsule collection consists of luxe takes on year-round staples like sandals and knee-high boots. Unique details fall in line with the brand's existing pieces for a cohesive theme that makes the collection extra special. For example, pleats are carved into solid oak as block heels for sandals to compliment the brands signature Pleated Lantern Bag.

Handmade in Milan, every piece is made with the high-end materials and craftsmanship. That does mean, however, that the line is produced in limited quantities — so expect these gems to get snatched up fast.

Courtesy Of Mlouye Courtesy Of Mlouye Courtesy Of Mlouye

Each eye-grabbing shoe has a story to tell but is meant to echo your own life's story, rather than steal the show. The Summer Boots are unlike any in your closet with its lace-up eyelets lining a mesh front that can either be offset with tonal socks or played up to show some skin. With practicality in mind, however, the laces are strictly for show and fit as an inner zipper allows for quick on and off. The second boot silhouette, the Otti, is a sleek take on the rebellious military boot with a derby-style touch for a familiar and versatile feel.

