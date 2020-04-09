Milk Makeup and the Wu-Tang Clan may not be the first superhero duo that pops into your mind — but they're quickly becoming one of the best. On April 10, the beauty brand is altering how its website operates: For 24 hours, 100 percent of proceeds on milkmakeup.com will be donated to the NYC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, with orders of $55 or more receiving a lipstick from Milk Makeup's collaboration with the Wu-Tang Clan as a special thank you from the brand.

For those that may not have heard of it before, the NYC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund directly assists healthcare workers and essential staff, small businesses, displaced workers, and other New Yorkers in need of support and resources. On top of the special event taking place on April 10, Milk Makeup has donated $250,000 in retail value of product to frontline responders located in New York City.

“New York City has been Milk’s home for 23 years. This city has given us everything, it’s our time to give back,” reads a quote from Mazdack Rassi, Milk Makeup and Milk Studios co-founder, in a press email. Tim Coolican, the CEO of Milk Makeup, added: “At Milk Makeup, our community has always been our inspiration. At this unprecedented time, we are grateful to be able to give back to our community and support our brave first responders."

Wondering how the Wu-Tang Clan plays into this? Shoppers who order $55 of product on April 10 will receive the previously sold-out Wu-Tang x Milk Makeup Lip Color in Flow, a warm rose shade that regularly retailed at $55 all on its own. The stock of lipsticks is from the original collection's release and has not been reproduced, having been kept on hand by Milk Makeup until now.

Courtesy of Milk Makeup

To shop Milk Makeup's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund event — and to pick up the rare lipstick collab — make sure to visit the beauty brand's website on April 10 between 12 a.m ET and 11:59 p.m. ET.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.