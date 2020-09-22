According to the unofficial guidelines of beauty, an extravagant hairdo should come with a more demure face — and a bold makeup look should come understated hair. London Fashion Week is known for following those rules in the most elevated and timeless way possible. That's why London Fashion Week Spring 2021's best beauty trends are full of both continuity and the occasional contrast.

With bobs and bare faces, like at Emilia Wickstead, and more dramatic undone 'dos coupled with easy-to-recreate swipes of color at Marrknull, London Fashion Week is marked with looks that are so on par for these simpler times. And better yet, many of them are achievable at home and with products that you already have in your vanity. The looks prove what we always knew: If you're on the hunt for more practical and classic beauty inspo, London Fashion Week is the ideal resource.

Ahead, check out the looks straight off the digital runways — and pastures — of London Fashion Week that are as unpredictable as 2020 itself.

Fall 2020 Beauty Trends: Glossy Cheekbones At Victoria Beckham

A sculpted brow, clean complexion, and stand-out bone structure were all the flawless models at Victoria Beckham's Sep. 21 showcase needed. Gloss washed over the cheekbone and trailed into the temple.

Fall 2020 Beauty Trends: Smudged Red Lips At Vivienne Westwood

Leave it to Vivienne Westwood's Sep. 18 debut to deliver high impact color both in the fashions and in the beauty. On models, a messy red lip was created that was equal parts edgy and intentional.

Fall 2020 Beauty Trends: Deep Side Parts At Emilia Wickstead

Hair at Emilia Wickstead on Sep. 20 was marked by a timeless and always-classy deep side part. Key hairstylist Shaun McIntosh then styled hair down, brushing the nape, in ponytails and in buns.

Fall 2020 Beauty Trends: Bare Faces At Burberry

The fashions of Ricardo Tisci were the focal point at Burberry's wooded Sep. 17 showcase. That said, models donned completely bare complexions with hair styled away from the face.

Fall 2020 Beauty Trends: Contrasting Eyes And Lips At Bethany Williams

Bethany Williams

Following the unspoken rule of party on top, chill at the bottom and vice versa, models at Bethany Williams either donned bright lips and naked lids or brightly adorned eyes and nude pouts.

Fall 2020 Beauty Trends: Pink Flush At Marrknull

Wind, undone hair with neon highlights, and brightly colored cheeks stood under the overcast skies at Marrknull on Sep. 18. The heavy placement of hot-pink blush on the cheeks was a wondrous contrast to the otherwise naked complexion, eyes, and lips.