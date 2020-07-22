Midas Cosmetics’ Christmas In July Sale Includes New Deals All Month — Here’s What’s Discounted Now
With summer has come a whole host of new at-home beauty looks, from neon mascaras and glitter body illuminizers to all kinds of unexpected hair colors and styles. They're fun and fresh, but that said, your products leftover from spring and winter might not include what's needed for taking on this season's bold trends. So, if you've been patiently waiting for an excuse to splurge on some new items for testing things out yourself, Midas Cosmetics' Christmas in July sale will give you a new reason every week.
The summer sale is broken down week by week, and some by day toward the end of the month. The featured products aren't being announced until the actual week that they're on sale, so make sure to check back on the brand's site for details on the last deals at the end of July. And you won't need a code for this event, as prices will already be marked down when you add items to your cart.
So far, fans have been able to get Goddess Glosses and lashes for 40 percent off, eyeshadow Quads for $7, and most recently the brand's pigments and brow pencils were 30 percent off. Now, from July 22 through July 28, you can snag Midas Cosmetics' Individual Glitters on sale. They're available in 69 different colors, textures, and shapes, and all of the mesmerizing pots can be swooped up for only $1 — seriously.
Follow along on Midas Cosmetics' site for the rest of the upcoming drops, and shop its newest discounts, ahead.
For unbeatable shine, skip the highlighter and opt for gold flakes. Available for $1, you can get ultra artistic with melding and molding this metallic product around your face for dramatic, eye-catching looks.
Giving off crystal ball and galactic vibes, this bold purple glitter is ideal for anyone who thrives while wearing a super colorful look. Even if you're a minimalist, it's worth trying while it's $1.
Bronze is a color that works year-round, no matter the season or occasion. This now-$1 glitter is ideal for adding some sparkle to things like your décolletage and cheekbones or creating stenciled looks on your face and body.
Summer isn't the same if you don't have some kind of fairy or mermaid-inspired sparkles. Scatter a light dusting of this glitter (that's on sale for $1) for a look that's fitting for a socially-distanced beach picnic or chilling by your backyard blow-up pool.