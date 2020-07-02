As a makeup lover, you know it's not up for debate — you can never have too many lipsticks or lip glosses (or too much of any kind of makeup for that matter). You'll online shop 'til you drop year-round for your favorite products, but when a seasonal sale pops up it makes buying so much better. While you work your way through summer discounts, the next one to add to your list is Mented Cosmetics' Fourth of July sale, which will help you bulk up everything from your lipstick collection to your inventory of brushes.

Ending on July 5, Mented Cosmetics will be offering 20 percent off almost everything on its site and free shipping (no code required). This includes its beloved lipsticks and lip glosses, perfectly pigmented blushes, and 400+ five-star rated foundation.

The rave reviews are no doubt thanks to the smart formulas and gorgeous colors dreamed up by founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson, who created the brand after struggling to find the perfect nude lipstick. The two built Mented Cosmetics to make up for the embarrassingly small shade ranges of many cosmetics brands, so that people of color would feel prioritized when it comes to makeup and be able to find a lipstick, gloss, and nail polish with their skin tone in mind.

Ahead, shop some of the top-rated products currently 20 percent off at Mented Cosmetics.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.