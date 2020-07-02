Mented Cosmetics’ Fourth Of July Sale Means 20% Off Fan Favorites (Including A Gloss With Tons Of 5-Star Reviews)
As a makeup lover, you know it's not up for debate — you can never have too many lipsticks or lip glosses (or too much of any kind of makeup for that matter). You'll online shop 'til you drop year-round for your favorite products, but when a seasonal sale pops up it makes buying so much better. While you work your way through summer discounts, the next one to add to your list is Mented Cosmetics' Fourth of July sale, which will help you bulk up everything from your lipstick collection to your inventory of brushes.
Ending on July 5, Mented Cosmetics will be offering 20 percent off almost everything on its site and free shipping (no code required). This includes its beloved lipsticks and lip glosses, perfectly pigmented blushes, and 400+ five-star rated foundation.
The rave reviews are no doubt thanks to the smart formulas and gorgeous colors dreamed up by founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson, who created the brand after struggling to find the perfect nude lipstick. The two built Mented Cosmetics to make up for the embarrassingly small shade ranges of many cosmetics brands, so that people of color would feel prioritized when it comes to makeup and be able to find a lipstick, gloss, and nail polish with their skin tone in mind.
Ahead, shop some of the top-rated products currently 20 percent off at Mented Cosmetics.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Not too shiny, but not too matte, these glosses are buildable and allow you to go for sheer or opaque depending on your look. Plus, the now-$12 tube has nearly 1,000 five-star reviews backing its sleek formula and sophisticated colors.
With 1,384 five-star reviews, there's no excuse not to put a shade of this lipstick in your cart. Currently on sale for $13.20, the creamy formula comes in nine different colors and is infused with castor seed oil so your lips won't dry out.
In stick format, this foundation's formula will both hydrate your skin and give you great buildable coverage. Now you're able to grab one of the 16 shades for $24.
A collection with sangria in the name is practically meant for your summertime makeup looks. This five-piece liquid lipstick set comes in a chic range of subdued reds, muted pinks, and rusty oranges and is now available for $72.
A few strokes of this vegan powder blush and your face will have a natural flush and a small dose of antioxidant-heavy vitamin E. Be sure to grab one of the adorably named colors (e.g. Peach for the Stars, Berry Me) while it's on sale for $17.60.
Buff away all your worries — and any foundation lines — with Mented Cosmetics' now-$12 foundation brush. It's made up of synthetic fibers that'll help you flawlessly blend all your face makeup together.
This three-piece set provides the perfect set up for a neutral mani. The super pigmented polishes are 10-free and resistant to chips and fading. While the full collection is on sale for $12, you can also get each $8 shade now for $6.40 a piece.