If you've been scouring your inbox for some shiny new coupons or assumed your shopping would have to wait until the end-of-summer sales, the arrival of Mented Cosmetics' 5 Days of Beauty is kismet. The limited-time deals each day brings will give you the chance to finally refill those empties and allows your inner beauty fanatic and budget-conscious self to exist together in peace.

The makeup brand, which boasts a full range of what it describes as "perfectly pigMented" products for skin tones from light to tan to dark, is blessing its fans and newcomers with a five-day deal event. From Wednesday, June 17 through Sunday, June 21, customers will be treated to discounts and deals on products like lip gloss and blush.

Shoppers will have a day to get in on each deal until it's replaced with a new one. While the first two days' discounts have already been revealed, Mented has kept the rest of the week's deals under wraps, so you'll have to check out the brand's site or Instagram page to keep up with what's on sale the following days.

Kicking off the sale on June 17, Mented made its $15 Glosses available for $12 each for the day. If you're unfamiliar, its glossy lippies have over 900 five-star reviews and have seven shades to choose from — whether you prefer a vibrant coral pink or a deep, beautiful brown. Thanks to a touch of castor oil in its formula, your lips will feel soft and moisturized even after it comes off.

Following the discounted glosses, day two (June 18) is putting the spotlight on Mented's Blushes. When you purchase two, you'll get 25 percent off, which means there's more reason than ever to stock up on the fan-favorite product. Customers love it for its rich pigment and how easily it blends, and like all Mented products, it's vegan and cruelty-free.

Visit Mented's site each day to get details on its newest offer, and while you wait for the next one, shop the blush formula included in today's deal, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.