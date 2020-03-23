Now that you're spending more time at home than ever before, functional pieces that you can rely on after multiple wears are becoming a necessity. And whether you're staying active with daily workouts or opting for ample comfort, beloved label Lululemon has a plethora of options on offer. The brand behind Meghan Markle's favorite leggings is one to consider at a time like this — with its most popular style already approved by the royal. If you're looking to add her go-to pair to your arsenal, they're still available and for under $100, no less.

Long before she was a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle has been seen grabbing for her Lululemon leggings time and time again. A fixture in the brand's core collection, the 'Align' pants come in a variety of color-ways and lengths — meaning they'll integrate well into your everyday lineup, regardless of the task. So even if you're not an advocate of leggings for every occasion, there's no denying that the bottom has its place in any wardrobe and Markle's take is worth considering.

Even while pregnant Markle has long been teaching lessons in approaching street-style in comfort. Back in February 2019, prior to welcoming baby Archie, she sported the go-to pair with a camel-colored coat and a baseball cap. For a sportier take, style yours with a quarter-zip track jacket, training sneakers, and a hat representing your favorite team (or brand). However, Markle's choice of styling proves just how versatile Lululemon's 'Align' pants really are — with just a few tweaks, you can create a new look with an entirely different feel.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images/Getty Images

The new mom's secret to styling the activewear piece is to pair it with more elevated accomplices to lift the mood (like, a tailored pea coat or polished knitwear). Ideal for both running errands and lounging at home, alike, this graphite gray pair, looks as good with a relaxed pullover as it does a chunky cable-knit sweater. However if you're planning to wear yours well into spring, invest in this cropped Align version, for $88, too.

Continue on to shop Meghan Markle's favorite leggings, ahead.