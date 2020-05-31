The Olsen twins are famously elusive, only coming out for the occasional Fashion Week or their highly anticipated annual Met Gala appearances. These too-brief moments are now taken as rare opportunities to rave over their congruent mermaid waves and cool-girl updos. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been hairstyle icons since practically the day they were born — here's a look back at their best looks.

These days, people put unprecedented amounts of energy into recreating The Row designers' trademark rib-length beach waves, but back in the Full House era, it was all about bangs and bow-clad high ponies. The '90s gave way to a namesake movie franchise that made them even more iconic and that inevitably led every then-teen — Olsens not spared — into the Laguna Beach era. (A moment of silence for your side-swept bangs.)

Over the past three decades, the duo has been there to embody every blip of a trend to cross our consciousness. In fact, many of them they set themselves. The sisters have come a long way from bandanas and butterfly clips to the natural waves they're now known for. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsens' best hairstyles ever — like, in all 33 years — ahead.

Their Signature Beach Waves Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The Zoe Report recently tapped Mary-Kate and Ashley's longtime hairstylist, Mark Townsend, for the secrets to their effortlessly cool, always-impeccable, purposely disheveled waves, and do you know what he said? They barely even touch it. "They literally have trained themselves to wash, condition, and brush out their hair while they're in the shower," he said, calling them "100 percent air-dry girls now."

The Occasional Addition Of A Bohemian Accessory Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been Met Gala mainstays for over a decade. The past two years have had something in common: bohemian hair accessories. In 2017, Mary-Kate wore a long, gypsy-like chain woven into her waves. The following year, Ashley's was adorned with a vintage headband.

Slicked-Down Low Buns Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images When the time comes for a sleek and sophisticated updo, the twins turn to a trusty, slicked-down low bun. This, with a statement earring, is their go-to. Both sisters made their 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards entrance with this hairstyle, which is — knowing them — exactly what they planned for.

Old-School Flippy Bob Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images If the sight of a puffed-out bob with streaky highlights flipping out at the ends doesn't evoke immediate flashbacks to your childhood, then you could not have been a '90s kid. This was the look made cool by the likes of Britney Spears and Drew Barrymore. Lately, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lopez (a '90s icon herself) have resurrected the trend.

The '90s Fountain Hairstyle ABC Now, there is hardly anything more nostalgic than the fountain hairstyle. This usually involved parting your bangs way to the side and twisting your hair in the back, securing it with barrettes or a claw clip, so that it erupts from your crown like a volcano — oh, and with butterfly clips, as in Mary-Kate and Ashley's case circa-Two of a Kind.