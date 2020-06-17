Maria Sharapova's Father's Day Gift List Includes This Clever Workout Tool

Maria Sharapova's resume is a tough one to top. The five-time Grand Slam champion, Olympic medallist, winner of Wimbledon and now CEO of her own candy line, Sugarpova. But like many other busy entrepreneurs, quarantine has ushered in a change of pace. The athlete and business woman is at home with her parents in Los Angeles. And to celebrate Father's Day this year, Maria Sharapova is taking a little extra time to honor and celebrate her family.

In Feb. of this year, the superstar athlete announced her retirement from the sport. "We haven’t had a proper Father’s Day celebration in many years because I was typically competing in Europe during this time," she shared admitting that this year is a much welcomed change of pace. "It will be a casual at-home celebration with a few of his favorite dishes and some gifts my mom and I put together."

Having played pro-level tennis for most of her life, Sharapova is now shifting her focus to her candy business, a venture that was primed from her father rewarding her with lollipops and chocolate after tennis practices as a little girl. "It stood out to me then–and still today–that there’s no reason why hard work can’t be rewarded with a little sweet treat."

Maria and her father Yuri Sharapov at practice for the 2007 Australian Open. Photo: The AGE/Fairfax Media/Getty Images

But candy isn't the only thing on her dad's gift list this year. Sharapova's interest in fitness translates through generations as well. And, while his style is more laid-back, "he’s not much of a fashion connoisseur," she notes, comfortable, practicle items are the way to go. Read on for her gift ideas to consider for the dads in your life.

"We stick to the basics when gifting clothes for him ... comfortable and timeless. I’m thinking of a lightweight Naked Cashmere sweater this year."

Like father like daughter, Mr. Sharapov is big on exercise as well with a passion for outdoor cycling. "The ideal gift would be something for his bike trips, she explains. "Maybe a new GPS tracker for his routes or wearable technology to track his sleep and recovery."

She adds that in addition, since he's big on recovery recovery, "I’m thinking of getting him his own TheraGun so he stops borrowing mine,"

One of Sharapova's family activities during her time at home is gathering in the kitchen — though her mom does most of the cooking. "I’ve tried to gain new skills, but she loves to cook on the whim. And my dad has improved his mixology skills. It’s a good combination!"

Sugarpova's gummies, truffles, chocolate, and gumballs are all non-GMO, free of artificial flavors and packed with antioxidants. "he’s always asking me for our Sugarpova chocolate bars to take on his bike rides," she says.

"I recently installed a Tonal workout unit in my home as it might be a while until I’m comfortable doing large group workouts. My dad recently asked for an account and just the other day I showed him how to calibrate the weights and personalize the machine to his own strength through AI."