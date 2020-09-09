Marc Jacobs may not be showing at New York Fashion Week this month, but that isn’t stopping him from giving the world a new collection to admire. The designer just launched the Heaven by Marc Jacobs collection, which reimagines the tough, rebellious spirit of his label for the next generation. Those of you who love a touch of old-school nostalgia, get ready: This collection is filled with ‘90s edge.

According to a press release from the brand, Heaven — which ranges from $45 to $395 — is a “polysexual collection” that pulls its inspiration from the roots of the Marc Jacobs brand: subversion, teenage daydreams, and more. In the words of Nirvana, this collection smells like teen spirit.

Pieces in Marc Jacobs' Heaven collection feel decidedly reminiscent of the ‘90s grunge scene — which has served as an inspiration to Jacobs in previous collections like his 1993 collection for Perry Ellis and the more recent Redux Collection for his eponymous label from 2018. However, Heaven leans further into teen angst with pieces like the graphic statement t-shirts and sweatshirts, crop tops, playful accessories, books and zines, and otherworldly stuffed creatures — including a two-headed teddy bear, the collection’s main motif.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Anyone who can’t seem to get enough cardigans this season will love the Tiny Teddy Ribbed Cardigan, which is available for $195. Style it with your favorite pair of lived-in jeans or a chic tennis-inspired pleated mini skirt. Just in case you prefer a pullover style to the buttoned-up look, get yourself the Duval Sweater — also $195 — or the $255 Crazy Daisy Striped Sweater.

Tap into the '90s crop top trend with the $95 Techno Floral Bra, which you can still wear while the weather is on the warmer side. And once the temperatures start to drop, layer the tank over a sheer long-sleeve shirt, like the $95 Duval Mesh Top.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacob’s Heaven collection doesn’t stop at clothes. The designer’s modern take on the ‘90s aesthetic goes on in the form of the $295 Double-Headed Teddy Backpack, bobby pin sets that spell out “heaven,” and psychedelic stuffed plush creatures.

To add a cool edge to your fall wardrobe, scroll down to shop TZR's must-have picks from Marc Jacob's Heaven collection below.

