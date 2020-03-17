FYI: In case you didn't already know, you're a part of Marc Jacobs Beauty's inner circle. At least, that's how Marc Jacobs Beauty's Friends and Family sale makes it feel. Revealed on the designer beauty brand's website on Mar. 14, the online event offers 20 percent off products site wide to all shoppers and 25 percent off for email subscribers — no promo code required. There just so happens to be one catch, though: It ends on March 18, so you'll want to head over to its website stat.

Not sure where to begin when a sale is this expansive? Understandable. Diehard Marc Jacobs Beauty fans may do a sweep of all its cult favorites first, a technique to keep in mind while clicking through its makeup and skincare lines. Chances are, products like the Glow Stick Glistening Illuminator — a fan-favorite highlighter with more than 2,000 reviews at Sephora — will end up in a lot of online shopping baskets. Regularly $42, the universal stick illuminator is discounted to (at least) $33.60 for the brand's Friends and Family sale.

Or, you can use this as a chance to stock your makeup collection with springtime shades. Le Marc Lip Crème in "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 216", an incredibly wearable pink, is marked down to $25.60 from $32. (And that's just one of the 27 Le Marc colors currently available.)

Then again, you may already have a Glow Stick and more pink lipsticks than you can count sitting on your vanity. If so, keep on scrolling — seven gems anyone can shop from Marc Jacobs Beauty's Friends and Family sale are ahead.