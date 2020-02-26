Marc Jacobs Beauty understands coconuts. Out of all the beauty brands toying with the perpetually buzzy ingredient, the designer line's Coconut Collection is one of the few to elevate it from DIY staple to luxury skin care. Not to mention the fact that Marc Jacobs Beauty's new Re(cover) Hydrating Coconut Lip Oil is so much more travel friendly than the typical coconut oil jar you can snag from the grocery store.

Launched this February, the $29 Re(cover) lip oil can be worn one of two ways — on bare lips as a botanical-rich gloss, or on top of any lip color already in your collection. The product itself is notably lightweight, although it still is formulated to help give dry lips a helping, hydrating hand. If you prefer a matte look, you can also swipe on a layer of the lip oil, let it prep your skin, then wipe it off and apply lipstick. Since it's a lip oil — and not a traditional gloss — Re(cover) won't leave your lips feeling sticky or weighed down, too.

For that, you can thank the five forms of coconut Marc Jacobs Beauty included in the formula. Coconut fruit extract, juice, and water all appear in the lip oil, as well as two coconut-derived emollients (coconut alkanes and coco-caprylate/caprate). Together, the ingredients add an extra dose of vitamins that'll transform your lips from the inside out.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Beauty

The new skincare product isn't the only recent addition to Marc Jacobs Beauty, either. For spring 2020, the beauty brand debuted the $39 Glow Away Bronzing Coconut Body Stick — another addition to its fruit-inspired lineup — on top of a luxury-sized Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturizing Gel Creme ($89 per 3-ounce jar). On the makeup side of things, Marc Jacobs Beauty revealed a new blush-toned Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eye Palette colorway ("Fantascene", $49.50), and the Highliner Waterproof Liquid-Gel Eyeliner; a liquid version of its best-selling gel liner you can pick up for $27 per shade.

Though with another month until spring officially starts, you may want to grab the lip oil before anything else. Below, the new Re(cover) Hydrating Coconut Lip Oil, available on Marc Jacobs Beauty's website.