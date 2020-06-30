Mansur Gavriel's Bag Sale Is Up To 60% Off And Includes Solange Knowles' Favorite Style

Fendi's Baguette, Dior's Saddle bag, and Bottega Veneta's Pouch clutch are handbag silhouettes that are so popular that upon sight you can place them. For Mansur Gavriel, the Bucket bag is the style that put the brand on the map. And now, thanks to Mansur Gavriel's handbag sale you can finally add the iconic design to your collection. Some of the New York label's best-selling pieces are up to 60 percent off and, as you can imagine, are selling out at light-speed. So to save you some time on scrolling, here are just 23 of the best discounted arm candy below.

Though Mansur Gavriel may not have invented the bucket bag, the brand has been widely accepted as helping to relaunch the style into the fashion trend cycle. It's black and red iteration was Net-A-Porter's best selling item for all of 2014. BOF named it the “First Post-Recession It Bag" back in 2015. And although the cinched style may be the most spottable on the street, it's certainly not the brands only clam to fame.

Founded by Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, the label has become a staple in the leather goods world for its crisp and simple silhouettes in a whole slew of both classic and juicy color variations. A minimalists dream, the labels sale hits on several trends happening in handbags right from simplistic knapsacks to mini pouches.

Sale prices start at $95 for the brand's credit card holders and top out at $735 for the croc-embossed Lady backpacks. In addition to bags and leather goods, the sale also includes shoe and ready to wear.

Besides the crowd-favorite sporty leather number, a handful of Mansur Gavriel's popular picks are majorly discounted right now. Solange was all about the Circle Crossbody style during New York Fashion Week in 2016. The brands revamped edition features a slightly smaller size in the same striking circular shape with a crossbody strap. The vintage-esqué silhouette comes in 15 chic hues from neutrals to pastels — only two of which are sold-out right now.

