As the season comes to an end, it’s easy to lament after the dog days of summer, especially since this year’s warmest months have felt like a flash in a hot pan. But Labor Day Weekend is just around the corner, which means fall is well on its way — and with it, a new set of trends. This year’s Fall/Winter fashion shows may have given you an idea of what to expect for the upcoming season’s latest fashion movements, but Mango’s Fall 2020 collection is cementing them into place. Get ready — this launch is filled with timeless staples you’ll have in your wardrobe for years.

Though shoppers are putting practicality over putting necessity over many current trends during the current pandemic, there are still seasonal styles worth considering. During the summer this year’s “ugly” hat trend was equal parts practical and fun. With its latest collection, Mango is covering all the everyday wardrobe staples you'll need for the coming months, but with a trendy twist. The Spanish retailer debuted its Fall collection with a new campaign featuring model Grace Elizabeth that's meant to capture the pleasures of her everyday routine. The campaign — which explores a day in the life of Elizabeth in Paris — was shot by fashion photographer Matteo Montanari, complete with a short video and dreamy polaroid shots. Elizabeth relaxes at home — taking photos, reading, and playing guitar.

Courtesy of Mango Courtesy of Mango Courtesy of Mango Courtesy of Mango

The collection itself includes plenty of easy-to-style denim options along with faux leather and soft knits. The range of everyday staples is geared to bring your wardrobe back to basics for fall. The simple palette is easy to mix and match and also looks instantly polished. From puff sleeve blouses and patterned blazers to flannel shirts and faux leather pants, you can build an effortlessly chic capsule wardrobe with some of the most quintessential fall trends.

Courtesy of Mango Courtesy of Mango Courtesy of Mango Courtesy of Mango

As you’re looking through Mango’s latest arrivals, you might recognize a piece that reimagines a viral summer trend for fall: the oversized collar. Of course, this exaggerated bib blouse isn’t the only vintage-inspired silhouette in the collection — there’s a white puff-sleeve shirt with a ruffled high-neck available, too.

Among these old school pieces are also everyday staples inspired by the prep school aesthetic, like a striped half-zip sweater, plaid and pinstriped blazers, and a coordinated two-piece houndstooth set — showcasing the polished trends coming back for fall. Rounding out the collection are more casual pieces for your off-duty days, including bootcut jeans, a cable knit cardigan, a basic T-shirt, and ankle boots.

Ready to start building your fall wardrobe? Scroll down to see Mango’s Fall 2020 collection below and shop once available Aug. 18.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.