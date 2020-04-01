Very rarely are its cult styles marked down, but Madewell is having a denim sale right now that's not to be missed. With more than 95 styles to choose from, the savings event offers a vast collection of already heavily discounted items. And for a limited time only, by using the promotional code, 'HAPPYPLACE' at checkout, you can take an additional 30% off, saving even more.

From now until Apr. 6 the flash denim sale includes a range of all the top styles for spring. Whats even better, the selection includes some of the brands best-selling silhouettes. Coveted styles like the 'Mom Jeans' that celebrities and editors, alike, can't get enough of, and the 'Perfect Vintage' pair that every wardrobe needs will be marked down to $75 for the first time, ever.

While lighter washes, looser fits, and trendy touches (like, distressed and embroidered details) are all seasonally appropriate upgrades of all countless denim trends, there's frankly only a handful worth investing in for Spring 2020. Must-own details include exposed buttons and elongated inseams, both of which Madewell has mastered impeccably. Likewise, bootcut jeans are back in a big way this season and the brands Skinny Flare Jean is the most perfect, slightly retro version that you'll be reaching for all spring and summer long.

Courtesy of Madewell

Considering the current climate, it's understandable if shopping isn't high on your priority list. Though investing in quality pieces you'll get a lot of use from is practical in theory, the true benefit comes from knowing your purchases are contributing to a good cause. With a lengthy list of charitable initiatives in its arsenal, Madewell has a recyclable jean program, as well, that take your pre-loved denim to one if its participating retails stores to be donated to Cotton's Blue Jeans Go Green™ program, which turns the fabric into housing insulation for communities in need. As if the feel-good initiative wasn't enticing enough, the brands will reward you with $20 off a new pair.

Continue on ahead to shop some of Madewell's most popular styles on sale, below.

