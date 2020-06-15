After debuting a baby bump in her "Wake Up Love" music video on June 12, thus not-so-slyly announcing her second child is on the way with husband Iman Shumpert, singer (director and choreographer) Teyana Taylor dropped another big announcement on fans only three days later: her upcoming MAC Cosmetics x Teyana Taylor Collaboration. Set to launch in July 2020, the multi-product makeup collection is inspired by Taylor's "love for classic '90s fashion and beauty" according to a press release.

Though details surrounding what products to expect are limited (for now), Taylor shared the news to her 10.5 million Instagram followers with a heartfelt reasoning as to why this partnership with MAC has been 15 years in the making. "I remember walking by the Mac store on 125th street coming from school, amazed at all the dope campaign ads spread across floor to ceiling windows & on other major department stores," began Taylor.

"MAC Cosmetics really inspired me because they were one of the first mainstream companies to fearlessly and unapologetically embrace woman of color and the LGBTQ Community," she continued. "That was big for me being a young black girl from Harlem telling myself that one day that would be me plastered in that window!" And now, following the collaborations of other Black singers like Aaliyah, Rihanna, and Mariah Carey, it is Taylor — in a high-top, Versace-esque body suit, and gold jewelry — on MAC campaign images.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

The multi-hyphenate finished her post by noting that above all she wants this collection to serve as inspiration for other young Black women; to know that they are beautiful and can do anything they want. Included in a P.S., Taylor couldn't help but reveal the glossy red lipstick she's wearing in the campaign photo is a part of the collection, giving fans a tiny morsel of things to look forward to.

As excited as Taylor is for this partnership, so is MAC. “As a longtime friend of the brand, we’ve grown to know and love Teyana for having a style unlike anyone else," said Ukonwa Ojo, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Marketing in the press release. "She’s fierce, bold and unapologetically herself, no matter what she’s wearing – all qualities we stand for at M•A•C, and are so excited to bring to life through this new collaboration.”