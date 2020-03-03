ICYMI: The world has scrapped BCE/CE in favor of BAD/AAD. As in, Before Alexa Demie and After Alexa Demie — specifically After Alexa Demie's eye makeup in HBO's Euphoria. Since summer 2019, people haven't stopped referencing Demie's beloved character, Maddy Perez, and her now-iconic eye looks: detailed rhinestone adornments, exaggerated winged eyeliner, and dramatic shadows (seriously, Google them if you don't know). And now that everyone is living in the wonderful time that is AAD, there's no better way to celebrate than with Demie's latest collaboration with MAC Cosmetics on its More Than Meets The Eye collection.

The three-piece collection, featuring two new products, is — as the name suggests — all about the eyes; which makes tapping Demie to be the face a no brainer. The launch kicks off in true Maddy fashion with nine shades of its new Dazzleshadow Extreme eyeshadow ($20). The single-pan shadows boast 12-hour wear and one-swipe metallic finishes in fuchsia pinks like Celebutante, deep olives like Joie De Glitz, and a nighttime black in Illuminaughty The other new product, Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel ($23), helps create 24-hour, smudge-proof statement brows. It comes in eight different shades, including the often-forgot ginger hue.

Most dramatically, though, MAC revamped 36 shades of its original single-pan Eye Shadows. The $17 shadows obviously run a wide gamut, offering neutrals, taupes, and blushes, along with pop-y yellows like shade Memories of Space and a pale green titled Mint Condition.

What makes this collaboration an even more flawless fit is the full circle moment it created: The star's mom worked at their local MAC store as a makeup artist while growing up. “When M·A·C approached me to be a part of their ‘More Than Meets The Eye Campaign’, I was beyond ecstatic and couldn’t think of a more iconic brand to collaborate with!" Demie noted in a press release from the brand.

So, if you were starting to wonder if bold colors were making their way out for pastel, spring hues, MAC and Demie are here to remind you otherwise. Keep scrolling to see the new products below and head over to MAC's website to view all the Alexa-approved color options.