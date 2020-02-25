Years before the arrival of MAC Cosmetics' Selena La Reina collection, there was a Change.org petition. Kick-started in 2015 by the iconic musician's fanbase, the online petition appealed to the beauty brand to honor Selena Quintanilla's legacy via a limited-edition makeup launch. When all was said and done, the petition had garnered more than 37,500 signatures — and the first MAC x Selena collection in 2016. As you may be able to guess (or remember), the collection instantly sold out.

But something new is on the horizon for 2020. On Feb. 25, MAC announced that the best-selling collection would be receiving a "sequel" in April, created in collaboration with the artist's family and inspired by Selena's timeless style. "I am forever grateful to MAC for allowing me to bring my creative vision to life for this collection and being able to share what I felt would celebrate my sister’s 25th Anniversary," said Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, in a press email. "Working with MAC on both collections has been an amazing experience."

Yes, before you ask: This new collection will be limited edition. And while MAC notes on its website that the collection is "sure to be a sellout," you can tell just by glancing at its Instagram, where it announced the upcoming makeup collection — a closeup of the rereleased Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Lipglass fetched 45,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

And that gloss is the only product from the Selena La Reina collection that's been revealed. A fan favorite from the first MAC x Selena collection, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom is described as a "bubblegum pink with silver pearl" in the product description and retails for $18.50 per holographic tube.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

That said, MAC has unveiled that the upcoming drop will include products across the beauty brand's categories. "Stay tuned for more glimpses of shades designed to honour the Queen of Tejano Music," the brand noted on its Instagram. So, make sure to keep an eye on its social media, as well as on MAC's website once April rolls around — the collection will arrive online and in-store that month.