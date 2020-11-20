In the Venn diagram of haircare, products that tick all the vegan, cruelty-free, ethically sourced, and texture-friendly boxes are few and far between. But the global leader in eco-conscious personal care is looking to bridge the gap between two historically segregated markets with a new line — sustainable as ever — catering to Black hair. That mastermind? Lush, of course, with the help of Black hair specialist Sarah Sango.

According to the brand, the range took two whole years to develop. It enlisted the help of its UK-based Hair Lab R&D Stylist Sarah Sango, who reportedly plucked ingredients from her own family recipes to create six highly efficacious basics: a co-wash, two conditioners, a hair primer, scalp oil, and a version of the brand's beloved Hair Custard, all launched November 13.

Although the world of zero-waste beauty is notoriously centered around Eurocentric aesthetics, the brand has long been a pinnacle of inclusivity in the industry — consistently showcasing a range of skin colors, genders, and sexualities in its marketing campaigns — and this six-piece Black hair collection is yet another example.

It's available on LushUSA.com now and will be ready for in-store pickups starting November 30, just in time to fill stockings with recyclable bottles of oils, conditioners, and creams.

The Lush "twist and twirl" regimen starts with an Avocado Co-Wash, a package-free and SLS-free bar packed with cupuaçu butter, cocoa butter, and extra-virgin olive oil for optimal curl definition. You have a choice of two conditioners: Power (intensive, reparative, made with sweet potatoes and maple syrup for strength and volume) or Glory (a blend of okra gel, coconut cream, and castor oil for deep nourishment and shine).

Follow that up with the leave-in Super Milk conditioning hair primer, a lotion-y boost of almond and oat milk hydration, then treat the scalp and ends with Renee's deliciously rich Shea Souffle, locking it all in with Curl Power, a styling cream similar to Hair Custard, "but with more slip."

Products in Lush's new collection cost between $12.95 and $19.25. Shop them all, ahead.

