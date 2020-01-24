If anything can coax you out of your winter beauty rut, it's new makeup from one of the quirkiest, most colorful cosmetics brands on the planet. Lime Crime just launched a new collection called Prelude and it's just as vibrant as the label's Baby Yoda- and unicorn-adorned Instagram feed. May glitter eyeshadow and Velvetine lipsticks abound.

Last fall, the playful makeup and hair color brand announced that it would not be making anymore new Venus palettes, the product named after Lime Crime's grungy mascot, an indie version of the goddess of love and beauty. Fans were devastated, but only for a little while.

Prelude, paying tribute to Venus' birth, is sort of like an extension of the saga, except this time, the shades are a little less grungy, erring more on the "celestial" side. Lime Crime has taken cues from the latest glitter eyeshadow trends, working plenty of metallics and shimmer into its two new palettes, Chroma and Exposed, each boasting eight shades, available for $38.

The lipsticks, however, are anything but shimmery. Prelude's trio of new, limited-edition lip colors — Virgo (light nude), Neptune (mauve), and Peacock (a bold blue inspired by the sea) — are as matte as they come.

These three shades are a continuation of the Velvetine range, of which there are already upwards of 40 colors. Conceptualized by Lime Crime founder Doe Deere, herself, the liquid lipsticks, each $20, are inspired by the velvety finish of a rose.

Lime Crime is known for delivering makeup with rich pigment and this new lineup most definitely follows suit. Designed to be "as glimmering and wild as the monumental waves (Venus) created," the colors are bold, ethereal, and fantasy-filled. The eyeshadows are as buttery-smooth as every beloved Lime Crime palette that came before them and the lip colors are deliciously vivid, leaving you with a vibrant pout that lasts for hours.

And, of course, Lime Crime's priority is to provide products that are vegan and cruelty-free, so you won't even feel guilty about adding these to your collection. Shop Lime Crime's new Prelude range, ahead.