With fall and gift-giving season officially upon us, perhaps it's time to reintroduce the fantastical concept of ~romance~ into the world, starting with the love-inspired fall nail polish collection by KathleenLights' Lights Lacquer. The new capsule aims to ignite warmth and tenderness this season with its rich hues.

The famous Casablanca scene in which Ilsa says to Rick, "with the whole world crumbling we pick this time to fall in love," sets the tone for Lights Lacquer's autumn launch. One month before a momentous election, amid a health crisis and renewed civil rights movement, Lights Lacquer has dropped a line of nail polishes centered, ingeniously, around the one thing 2020 seems to have a major shortage of.

Launched October 8, the When in Romance collection is "a love story told by six romantic shades," the brand says, and what better to whisk you away from reality than a night of mushy movies and idyllic nail polish colors sparking instantaneous joy anyway?

Included is a deep teal with velvety blue undertones named after Etta James' "At Last," a shimmery bronze peach called We'll Always Have Paris — another famous line from Casablanca — and a fuchsia with metallic gold flip that steals its title from Venus, the goddess of love.

The ever-subtle dusty mauve (Mia) and mustardy, antique yellow (A Temporary Madness) are both quintessentially autumnal whereas Yours Truly, cream with olive undertones, nearly defies the "no white after Labor Day" rule.

Lights Lacquer is the brainchild of Miami-based beauty vlogger Kathleen Fuentes (aka KathleenLights) launched last fall. The When in Romance range follows Supernova — a Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century-inspired collection dropped in August — and GRL PWR, among others. The six new shades are available now at LightsLacquer.com for $9.50 apiece or $52 for the full bundle.

Shop the romantic collection, ahead. Get ready to feel all the love this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.