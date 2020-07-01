Many makeup routines rely on some kind of face makeup to set the stage for the rest of the look. Concealer, powder, contour, and the like are the foundation (pun intended) of most routines, and having the right product can be the difference between a streaky, flaky visage and a dewy, velvety complexion. And if you're looking for that flawless formula, Laws of Nature Cosmetics' foundation and concealer sale is the opportunity you need to try some new ones.

The sale, which officially began on March 19, has been extended to account for customers affected by the pandemic, and you'll be able to shop it until July 15. It covers all foundations and concealers, offering 25 percent off of each formulation, no code required.

Featured in the sale are some of Laws of Nature Cosmetics' most beloved formulas, including a sleek crème-to-powder compact and its original product: a five-star mousse foundation. You'll also find that its setting powder and contour palette are currently discounted as well.

The expertise and sole focus on complexion cosmetics is intentional. Founder Jasmine Rose created the company after her mother was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, with the goal of making a mineral foundation that was far less toxic than those already on the market.

Now, the brand's line has expanded from one foundation to several, but it has remained true to what its knows best, keeping its line mainly to concealer, contour, foundation, primer, and setting powder.

Test out a few fan favorites and shop some items featured in the sale, below.

