Laws Of Nature Cosmetics’ Foundation & Concealer Sale Is Still Happening & Includes This 5-Star Formula
Many makeup routines rely on some kind of face makeup to set the stage for the rest of the look. Concealer, powder, contour, and the like are the foundation (pun intended) of most routines, and having the right product can be the difference between a streaky, flaky visage and a dewy, velvety complexion. And if you're looking for that flawless formula, Laws of Nature Cosmetics' foundation and concealer sale is the opportunity you need to try some new ones.
The sale, which officially began on March 19, has been extended to account for customers affected by the pandemic, and you'll be able to shop it until July 15. It covers all foundations and concealers, offering 25 percent off of each formulation, no code required.
Featured in the sale are some of Laws of Nature Cosmetics' most beloved formulas, including a sleek crème-to-powder compact and its original product: a five-star mousse foundation. You'll also find that its setting powder and contour palette are currently discounted as well.
The expertise and sole focus on complexion cosmetics is intentional. Founder Jasmine Rose created the company after her mother was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, with the goal of making a mineral foundation that was far less toxic than those already on the market.
Now, the brand's line has expanded from one foundation to several, but it has remained true to what its knows best, keeping its line mainly to concealer, contour, foundation, primer, and setting powder.
Test out a few fan favorites and shop some items featured in the sale, below.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Winning nothing but five-star reviews, the brand's original formula is currently on sale for $28.50. It comes in 16 different shades and has a blend of botanicals and vitamin E to keep your skin healthy and fresh.
Creamy and buildable, the stick version of the brand's foundation is infused with tangerine essential oil, which helps clarify your skin and boost its overall texture. The tube and texture also make it super convenient for storing and taking on the go, and you can now grab it for $30.
Similarly to the stick foundation, the now-$15 concealer features tangerine essential oil for helping clear your complexion. The full-coverage formula itself helps tackle things like under-eye circles and scars from hyperpigmentation.
Fans of powdered makeup will love this version from the brand that's now on sale for $22.50. Although its texture is different, it still provides plenty of coverage and won't sink into fine lines or pores. It's also void of talc, bismuth oxychloride, and mineral oil.
This unique foundation starts out as a creamy consistency then dries into a powder once you've applied it. While it's infused with tangerine essential oil like many of the other foundations, it also features pro-vitamin B5 which boosts hydration. Grab it now while it's still on sale for $26.25.
Currently on sale for $30, this contour palette will help you flawlessly highlight and frame your face. The three shades included that help balance and sculpt are free of parabens, silicones, and mineral oil.
While it's not a foundation or concealer, Laws of Nature Cosmetics' gorgeous shimmery setting powder is also on sale for $18.75. The finish has mineral particles to get your skin glowing and the ingredient list includes organic aloe vera, green tea, lavender, and hibiscus flower to improve your skin's natural state, too.