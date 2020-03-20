Since launching in the mid-'90s, Laura Mercier has become one of the biggest names in beauty. The brand literally invented foundation primers, its Caviar Eye Stick has amassed a sizeable celebrity following, and at least one tub of its Loose Setting Powder sells every 10 minutes. And as if these accolades aren't enough, the brand is now adding skin care to its resume. Laura Mercier's Skin Essentials Collection is available starting Fri.

If the brand's previously launched Flawless Skin range was dipping a toe in, then this 10-product drop is diving right in. The new Laura Mercier Skin Essentials Collection features four cleansers, two moisturizers, an eye cream, an exfoliating scrub, rose oil, and a lip balm. Basically, you could create an entire morning routine without ever using a non-Laura Mercier product.

The collection is inspired by the simplicity of French skin care, the brand said in a press release, with each product featuring a certain trifecta of ingredients that Laura Mercier calls the Skin Essentials Complex. The first is ultra-hydrating French spring water; then rose water, a blend of French rose flower extract and damask rose flower oil beloved for its calming properties; and finally, starflower oil, whose omega-6 fatty acids help create a barrier pre-makeup application.

Laura Mercier approaches cleansing from all angles, meeting a multitude of skin needs. For those who love a frothy cream, there's the Balancing Foaming Cleanser, made from prickly pear extract, and for the anti-cream set, there's the Conditioning Cleansing Oil, a blend of seven skin-loving oils. The Refining Crème Polish has your weekly exfoliation covered, too.

The highlight of the collection is the Purifying Micellar Water, a Laura Mercier take on a quintessential French staple. This no-rinse cleansing water — made up of micelles, aka tiny grime-busting clusters — is the perfect solution for sensitive skin.

Speaking of sensitive skin, the Skin Essentials Collection includes two eye-specific products: a Soothing Eye Makeup Remover followed by a caffeine-rich Illuminating Eye Cream. In addition to two moisturizers — the one-stop-shop Perfect Cream Multi-Tasking Moisturizer and a Mattifying Oil-Free Moisturizer for oily skin types — the range also features a complexion-refreshing Nourishing Rose Oil (an updated version of the one included in the prior Flawless Skin collection) and a pre-lipstick Hydrating Lip Balm.

The products range in price from $24 to $68 and are available at Nordstrom starting March 20. They will also be available on LauraMercier.com and via the brand's retailers starting April 20. A few highlights, ahead.