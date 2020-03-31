Beloved K-beauty brand Laneige is, well, beloved. Case in point: its now-famous Lip Sleeping Mask has almost 7,000 five-star reviews on Sephora (7,000! It bears repeating). But the Lip Sleeping Mask isn't the only product from the brand getting serious love from fans. Laneige's new Glowy Makeup Serum, launched March 31 in the United States, has racked up a gobsmacking amount of five-star reviews by its first day on the market — and chances are, more are on the way.

To clarify, the term "gobsmacking" translates to Glowy Makeup Serum's almost 100 five-star reviews and the more than 1,000 "hearts" it's already amassed on Sephora from many users who received the product as a gift for testing and review purposes, as several noted in their reviews. Considering 97 percent of reviewers would recommend it so far, it's looking like it's set to be yet another cult favorite from the brand.

But what exactly is it? Glowy Makeup Serum is a serum that doubles as a makeup primer. It's ultra lightweight without being too runny or oily (one of the top reasons people love it), and thanks to key ingredient ceramide hydration gel, it locks in serious moisture. Simply apply two to three drops on your face before foundation and let the brand's "light-fit prep technology" create a flawless base for your makeup — and help keep it on all day.

But Glowy Makeup Serum works without the makeup part, too. Laneige formulated the serum with diamond mineral powder that leaves skin glowing and looking smoother. Take it from one reviewer who said after applying the serum, the smoothing effect was so much what they desired, they skipped foundation altogether.

Though Sephora stores are currently closed right now due to COVID-19, you can still snag Glowy Makeup Serum at Sephora's website (or Laneige's) right now. Below, the serum-slash-primer you just might leave a five-star review for, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.