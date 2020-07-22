Laneige gets moisture. Scroll through the Korean skincare brand's fan-favorite lineup and you'll see masks, creams, balms, gels, moisturizing toners — basically, any form hydration can take for skin. However, you wouldn't have spotted a face mist here in the states; at least, until now. Courtesy of the brand's July launch, Laneige's new Cream Skin Mist — the first-ever face mist from Laneige US — has arrived, and it was well worth the wait.

Does the name sound familiar to you? If you're one of Laneige's many fans, it probably will. The new mist is the same formula as Laneige's original Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer ($33), a best-selling liquid hydrator enriched with white leaf tea water. Rather than bottled in the traditional toner packaging, the $27 Cream Skin Mist features a 2.54-ounce bottle that generates a fine, fog-like spray, making it safe for use pre- and post-makeup application.

As you might know from the first formula, the Cream Skin blend is all about strengthening your skin's moisture barrier, focusing in on the amino acids found in the tea. It employs what Laneige calls its "Cream Blending Technology": It gives your skin the same moisture you'd get from applying a cream-based product, translated into a toner-textured formula.

To round out the fledgling collection, Laneige added the new Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser into the mix alongside the mist. The $34 oil cleanser is formulated with white leaf tea water — similar to the two other products in the Cream Skin family — but also includes jojoba seed oil layered into its blend. In other words, whenever you use the cleanser to wash away dirt or makeup, you'll also leave a touch of hydration to your skin thanks to the Cream Skin ingredients.

To order either of the new products — or get your hands on the original Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer — visit Laneige.com or Sephora.com. The Cream Skin launches are available in select Sephora stores, too. Below, Laneige's newest hydrating duo.

