Lady Gaga doesn't follow trends, she starts them — and if you think back to things like her "Just Dance" lightning strike look or three-inch-long metallic lashes from the 2019 Met Gala, it's clear she's particularly good at thinking outside of the box when it comes to eye makeup, or really in her case, eye art. Her newest look is a testament to that, and continuing to ride her blue-themed wave, Lady Gaga's blue eyeshadow is a fresh beauty idea from the star that's bound to provide plenty of inspiration for a new trend.

An Aug. 24 Instagram post from Gaga showed the singer and actor wearing a colorful arrangement of eyeshadows. But this was not your preconceived notion of obnoxiously bright blue eyeshadow; no, this was an elegant touch of blue in the most unexpected of places.

Above a rose-colored red eyeshadow on her lids and light pink in the corner of her eyes, Gaga lightly blended a matte blue shadow into her crease. She lined her eyes and finished things off with a few coats of mascara that created an ultra-lengthy finish. The rest of the star's look was comprised of gorgeously groomed brows, a swash of pink blush, and a pink-toned nude lip. The blue in Gaga's eyeshadow also pulled out similar hues from her blue hair, a recent change she had done in mid-August by Frederic Aspiras.

Gaga's choice of three eyeshadows is a big switch from spring's long-running monochrome trend. And no one put it more perfectly than Sarah Tanno, celebrity makeup artist and Global Artistry Director for Haus Laboratories (Gaga's own cosmetics line) — she even coined some new terminology for the look commenting on the photo, "You triple axeled that eyeshadow, lol" with a few fitting emojis. Here's hoping more stars will begin "triple axeling" their own eyeshadow and push this into a fun, fall tri-colored trend.

Ahead, find an eyeshadow (or two) in a shade of blue like Gaga's to get creative with your own everyday routine.

