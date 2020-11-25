Just one scroll through TikTok or your Instagram explore page will reveal the tennis skirt as the leading item in 2020 fashion trends. Often styled by fashion's It-girls with a collared top, crewneck sweater, and sneakers, the trend takes on a personality that feels just as much sporty as it does flirty and preppy. Actress Kristen Stewart’s take on 2020’s tennis skirt trend, however, comes with a caveat — they're actually shorts, kind of.

While campaigning for her new romantic comedy film, Happiest Season, the former Twilight Saga star, styled by Los Angeles-based stylist Tara Swennen, posed wearing a houndstooth-printed skirt short by Parisian brand, Sandro. It’s pleated design is enough to pin its resemblance to the fashion-girl trend of the year, while the houndstooth pattern echos a certain school-girl prep aesthetic. Stewart completes the look with a graphic t-shirt from Re/Done and what appears to be a smooth-leather iteration of combat boots, making for rebellious clash of tailored prim and '90s grunge.

For most, bared legs aren’t the go-to approach for getting dressed this time of year, but Stewart’s outfit can be quickly warmed up with the introduction of a cardigan or blazer, along with tights or knee high boots. Aside from getting in on the tennis skirt (or skort) trend, the spunky outfit also serves as inspiration for yet another way to dress up your combat boots this year (another fashion trend consuming Instagram feeds right now). Ahead, see exactly where you can get Stewart’s top and skirt, then layer away to land on a look that fits your needs for the season.

