The Christmas spirit has arrived, and it's being carried by none other than Kourtney Kardashian. With Dec. 25 now only a handful of days away, the social media mogul has posted not one, not two, but five holiday-adjacent photos on Instagram. There have been polar bear toys, Christmas ornament earrings, and, most recently, Kourtney Kardashian's blue eye makeup — which complemented her Romy and Michele's High School Reunion-inspired outfit.

What, you don't match your eyeshadow to your tights? Well, it's apparently time to start. "Have a beary Merry Christmas xo, Kourt," wrote the star on the first Dec. 20 post, which showcased her shimmery eyeshadow, long dark hair, and sheer blue tights. Kourtney explained the ensemble's inspiration on the second photo set, featuring friend Veronique Vicari Barnes also sporting a very '90s ensemble: "A Romy and Michele Christmas."

So, how does Kourtney Kardashian do a cult film take on Christmas makeup? Naturally, shimmer is involved. It looks as if a pale blue eyeshadow was applied from the Kardashian's lash line all the way up to her brow, and then topped with a pair of lashes. Her lips are nude, though precise — you could bet on a lip liner being in the mix here. Makeup artist Tonya Brewer tagged KKW Beauty, KohGenDo, and Sweed Lashes, though no word yet on the specific products used.

Which means it's time to resist your very own '90s makeup style, something that's very easy to do given that it's a decade that still dominates beauty trends. Ahead, all of the best new variations on blue eyeshadow.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.