Alongside sourdough starters and DIY pink hair dye, no-makeup makeup has been one of the prominent breakout stars of quarantine 2020. The era of mask wearing and working office jobs in sweats has practically relinquished the need for heavy, over-the-top cosmetics, ultimately giving the beloved "undone" beauty franchise Kosas even more leverage. Now, about that sitewide summer sale...

All I-woke-up-like-this essentials on Kosas' website, besides sets and its new AHA-blend Chemistry Deodorant, are 20 percent off now through July 26. That includes Gwyneth Paltrow and Mindy Kaling's favorite weightless lipstick, Mandy Moore's trusty 10-Second Eyeshadow, and a myriad of other makeup staples that happen to be majorly beneficial to skin.

The brand proudly targets a demographic of so-called "skincare freaks" — anyone apt to squeal over tinted face oil ("foundation for people who can't with foundation") or a lip gloss spiked with hyaluronic acid and peptides probably meets the description. Almost everything, from its naturally brightening concealer to its shea butter-containing bronzer boasts some sort of skin perk, which couldn't be more perfect for masking up and working from home.

Some of The Zoe Report's favorite beauty steals from Kosas' sitewide summer sale, ahead.

