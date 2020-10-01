Clay masks aren't known for being gentle on skin. Typically used as deep-cleaning treatments, they can often clean a little too well — so your skin ends up stripped or unbalanced, just when you thought you'd found the solution. This is why the brand-new Klur Supreme Seed face mask is purposefully marked as a "delicate purification mask." Yes, the creamy blend does feature cleansing clay, but specifically formulates it with ingredients to calm fragile, redness-prone skin.

Not to mention the fact that it's Klur's inaugural foray into the category. "74 weeks ago, we sent out our very first lab sample and 24 versions later here we are. Our very first mask has arrived," the brand shared on its official Instagram page, announcing the new face mask. "Designed with sensitive skin in mind, Supreme Seed works best in 10-15 minutes. A targeted gentle purification process helps to decongest, reduce, and release the accumulation of daily environmental impurities. The result is a drastically smoother, brighter, more revitalized, and glowing complexion!"

So, how does the $60 mask work? Good question. Like any Klur product, founder Lesley Thornton's experience as an esthetician shines through. Supreme Seed uses kaolin clay, a mineral-rich and non-drying skin purifier with a neutral pH level. So, expect toning, tightening, and cleansing, without it leaving your skin bone-dry after you wash it off.

Courtesy of Klur

This efficacious base is blended together with vitamin B5, also known as panthenol, as well as cacao extract — which you might notice if you go to sniff the mask before you put it on. The heavy-hitting antioxidant is highly rich in vitamin C, kickstarting the circulation system within your body and assisting in skin cell tissue generation. Calendula cfficinalis extract is also used as a way to reduce any irritation.

Moreover, parabens, fragrance, phthalates, and dyes are completely left out of the formula, making it all that more accessible for more shoppers. If it sounds like something you'd enjoy, too, keep on reading — the brand-new Supreme Seed mask from Klur is ahead.

