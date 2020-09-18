Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be nearing the end of its 14-year run, but the beloved sister clan will remain close at hand — if not through the small screen, then at least through their latest saga of jewel-inspired scents. A year after its initial debut, the KKW Fragrance Diamonds collection is now introducing a second iteration of the sibling collaboration. This time, the smells (and aesthetic) are notably punchier than the flowery first edition.

Nearly every Kar-Jenner sister is now a beauty tycoon — Kim with her KKW franchise, Kylie with her namesake line, Kourtney with Poosh, and Khloé with her various makeup collabs — but KKW Fragrance is where their assorted geniuses converge. Among the many familial collaborations that live on KKWFragrance.com, Diamonds is a rare joint effort by the three eldest.

The collection debuted last November with Khloé's romantic pink bouquet, Kim's soft white floral creation, and Kourtney's buttery oriental gourmand, all dreamy combinations of sweets and subtle musks. The sequel, however, has taken a turn for the sensual, stealing inspiration from opulent gemstones: emerald, ruby, and sapphire. Altogether presenting a heavier fragrance profile than the original, this new Diamonds trio caters specifically to the winter days to come.

For the emerald offering, Kim was inspired by the stone's symbolism of love, prosperity, and healing. The fragrance opens with evergreen mixed with the sweetness of orchid, passion flower, and pear blossom, rounded out by orange blossom nectar and hinoki wood. Khloé's creation is a combination of mandarin, sea breeze accord, and crystallized blueberries with undertones of vanilla, tonka bean, and sandalwood. Sapphire, according to KKW Fragrance, is thought to bring peace, wisdom, positivity, and focus.

Drawing inspiration from the ruby, Kourtney's is a tribute to her daughter, Penelope. The stone, representing nobility, purity, good fortune, and confidence, is presented in an aromatic blend of rose and ginger with notes of pimento, Australian sandalwood, red jasmine, and vanilla bean.

Each is available for $40 apiece (or $110 for the bundle) starting Sept. 18. Shop the Diamonds II collection, ahead.

