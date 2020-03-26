With a new season arriving and lots of extra time at home, March is turning out to be the perfect time for many beauty lovers to perfect their no-makeup makeup look. And if you’re still searching for those few coveted products to give your au natural complexion a boost, you’ll want to add Kjaer Weis' Nude, Naturally collection to your radar.

The newest line, which launched on the brand's website March 24, features the ideal shades for a natural springtime beat. The lineup includes eight new lipstick shades starting at $32, four new colors of lip liners starting at $26, and four blush and highlighter duos starting at $32.

At first swipe, these products provide just enough color to pass for a natural glow, but they're buildable for a little extra pigment when you need it. And it makes sense, considering founder Kirsten Kjaer Weis' inspiration for the collection. “For colors, I was equally inspired by fresh, pretty things like flower petals, and raw, earthy materials like a hunk of clay," she said in a press release. "They’re both full of natural energy and vitality, and really influenced the rainbow of nude shades.”

Infused with the hydrating ingredients Kjaer Weis touts in its skincare products, the new lipstick colors range from a light, pinkish beige to a deep, chocolatey red. To get the full effect, the four fresh, hushed lip liners serve as counterparts to the lipsticks and will prep and define your lips. And as for the Flush & Glow Duos, they feature a combination of Kjaer Weis’ creamy blush and highlighter formulas that's ideal for adding a soft, warm glow glow to the contours of your face.

Courtesy of Kjaer Weis Courtesy of Kjaer Weis

There's more to the collection that just pretty colors, though. Kjaer Weis proudly places itself under the umbrella of "clean" beauty brands, with all of its makeup being free of parabens, silicones, petrochemical emulsifiers, and synthetic fragrances. In addition, many of its products are Certified Natural or Certified Organic by the Controllo e Certificazione Prodotti Biologici in Italy, an inspection and certification body with strict standards for what can claim these labels. But despite the tight restrictions, the products themselves are still creamy, saturated, and comparable to those with conventional ingredients.

A good no-makeup makeup look should be in every cosmetic wearer's back pocket — it just takes a little experimentation to find your perfect combination of products. Ahead, see the range of featured neutrals in the new line that might help get you started.

