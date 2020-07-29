Kjaer Weis’ National Lipstick Day Sale Means 20% Off A Shade You’ve Seen In ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
It's not every day that you get access to your favorite fictional characters' makeup products, but in the case of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel you can shop one of her approved lipsticks *and* get it on sale. Fans of the show (and natural and organic beauty enthusiasts) can now shop the Kjaer Weis National Lipstick Day sale and grab Mrs. Maisel's favorite color along with plenty others.
Beginning July 28 and running through July 29, Kjaer Weis is offering 20 percent off its lipsticks, making them $44.80, and its refills, making them $25.60. In order to get the deal, you'll need to use the promo code "PUCKERUP" at checkout.
Included in the sale are the brand's 12 original lipstick shades that range in color from a muted salmon to a deep wine red. And, according to an interview with Allure, the shade Affection from this line happens to be a go-to neutral that lead makeup artist Patricia Regan uses on Midge Maisel in the popular Amazon Prime Video show.
Also part of the sale, is Kjaer Weis' newest line that was launched back in March — Nude, Naturally — which features eight shades meant for a wide range of skin tones. Peruse these neutral colors and several others that are included in the sale — all at 20 percent off — below.
Ingenious is a deep chocolaty red that can serve as a perfect nude. Its formula is full of nourishing ingredients like virgin cold-pressed olive oil, which makes for smooth application and avoids any dry after effects.
One of Mrs. Maisel's iconic neutral lip colors is this just-bitten pink hue. It's an ideal shade if you prefer your more natural lip colors to lean towards cooler pinks than warmer nudes.
While the lipstick looks like a bold hot pink in the tube, once applied it transforms into a more matte rose color. Like the other formulas, it includes ingredients like rose hip and jojoba seed oils to keep your lips moisturized.
A quiet neutral pink is a must in any makeup bag. It's the perfect shade for a fresh swipe of color during any occasion — whether you've got an impromptu video call or are heading to a socially-distanced BBQ.
This bright and bold red is made better by the fact that it has an organic formula. For conscious consumers, it's hard to beat a clean product in an iconic color.