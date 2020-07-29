It's not every day that you get access to your favorite fictional characters' makeup products, but in the case of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel you can shop one of her approved lipsticks *and* get it on sale. Fans of the show (and natural and organic beauty enthusiasts) can now shop the Kjaer Weis National Lipstick Day sale and grab Mrs. Maisel's favorite color along with plenty others.

Beginning July 28 and running through July 29, Kjaer Weis is offering 20 percent off its lipsticks, making them $44.80, and its refills, making them $25.60. In order to get the deal, you'll need to use the promo code "PUCKERUP" at checkout.

Included in the sale are the brand's 12 original lipstick shades that range in color from a muted salmon to a deep wine red. And, according to an interview with Allure, the shade Affection from this line happens to be a go-to neutral that lead makeup artist Patricia Regan uses on Midge Maisel in the popular Amazon Prime Video show.

Also part of the sale, is Kjaer Weis' newest line that was launched back in March — Nude, Naturally — which features eight shades meant for a wide range of skin tones. Peruse these neutral colors and several others that are included in the sale — all at 20 percent off — below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.