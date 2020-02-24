As the modern makeup era continues to pay homage to '90s beauty trends — or reinvent them, depending on your opinion — make sure you take a moment to thank Kevyn Aucoin. Not just talking about the popular beauty brand, either; the makeup artist behind the eponymous line paved the way for trends and techniques that still play a major role in the community to this day. (Skinny brows, anyone?) Just take a look at Kevyn Aucoin's Unforgettable Lipstick and Lip Definer. Although it officially dropped Feb. 24, the brand-new lip launch harkens back to a makeup theory Aucoin himself used.

Though, since it's 2020, you do have a few options when it comes to your lipstick look. Across its three finish categories — Cream, Shine, and Matte — the just-dropped Unforgettable Lipstick features a total of 18 shades; this includes a handful of quintessential Kevyn Aucoin colors, like "Thelmadora" and "Bloodroses."

Each lipstick retails at $30 per shade, and comes packaged in a long, sleekly modern tube that's slimmer than the traditional bullet lipstick and emblazoned with the brand's name. And regardless of which color (or colors) you pick up, Kevyn Aucoin claims that each lipstick offers a comfortable, weightless feel — yes, even the modern matte hues.

Courtesy of Kevyn Aucoin

Want to finish your look the Aucoin way? For $22, you can also snag a tube of Kevyn Aucoin's new Unforgettable Lip Definer, a dual-ended lip pencil and flame brush that comes with its very own sharpener. Debuted in six nude shades, it plays into one of the famous makeup artist's techniques: Coordinating your lip liner with the color or tone of your lips (versus that of your lipstick) creates the look of a fuller, more eye-catching pout.

Courtesy of Kevyn Aucoin

The Unforgettable Lipstick and Lip Definer launched earlier in February on HSN.com, and are available as of Feb. 24 on Kevyn Aucoin's website as well as at Bluemercury. Below, all of the new launches from the beauty brand, including the three Unforgettable Lipstick finishes.