It’s one thing to spot a cult-favorite fashion brand on one of fashion’s favorite It girls. But when two of the industry’s most beloved ladies wear the brand (and the exact same pieces, at that), well, you know there’s some major sartorial magic happening there. Such is the case with Kendall Jenner’s beige two-piece set from I.AM.GIA, which takes the concept of new-season loungewear to a whole new level. For anyone who wants a low-key, polished look to start fall on a high note — this one's for you.

As you've likely learned from experience, thick cotton sweats don't lend themselves to heat waves and humidity. That said, you’ve probably spent the past five months assembling a collection of soft staples that still work for warm weather. Now, with fall quickly approaching, chances are you won’t be returning to more restrictive, structured pieces that usually come into favor starting in September. As you transition, you'll want pieces that can carry you through the transitional weeks ahead. I.AM.GIA’s $50 Fiorenza Top and its matching $70 Fiorenza Pant are a celeb-approved solution.

Jenner was spotted on Aug. 20 in Malibu wearing the Australian brand’s coordinated set — which she styled with simple sandals for an effortlessly cool summer ensemble. However, she wasn’t the only celebrity to sport the look that week. On August 23, Emily Ratajkowski wore the same two pieces while walking through New York City. For her outing, the 29-year-old model accessorized her set with sleek white sneakers and black sunglasses.

BACKGRID

Judging by both Jenner and Ratajkowski’s appearances in the set, it’s clear that the neutral-hued pieces are both comfortable but offer a streamlined sense of polish, especially when styled with statement earrings or a structured bag. To make it work as temps start to cool, consider throwing an oversized blazer on top, or layering a second-skin turtleneck underneath the top.

If you want to sport an ensemble that’s been approved by both the model and actor, scroll down to shop I.AM.GIA’s beige set and similar styles below.

