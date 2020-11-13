She may indeed have access to the highest-ranking beauty products on (and off) the market, but that certainly doesn't deter Kendall Jenner from whipping up a DIY face mask from a ragbag of on-hand kitchen ingredients, just like the rest of us. According to an 18-minute video she just filmed for Vogue, the model's updated skincare routine is a humble blend of supermarket finds and luxury staples.

Before layering on The Greats — La Mer, SkinCeuticals, etc. — Jenner admittedly slathers a mixture of mashed avocado, oatmeal, honey, and organic lavender oil on her face. "It's really easy, feels really nice, and it moisturizes you, makes you glowy," she said, dressed in blue and red, feather-sleeved pajamas.

The video is a follow-up to the much shorter Beauty Secrets clip she filmed in 2017, when she was — in her own words — "just a little baby." But rest assured her skincare routine has undergone some serious fine-tuning since then. (It now takes a lot longer than two minutes, for starters.)

And just because she's become one of the most sought-after models in the industry doesn't mean she's against concocting skin products out of whatever's in the pantry, either.

Avocado, the foundation of Jenner's DIY face mask, is packed with healthy oils that nourish and hydrate skin. Oatmeal helps to soak up excess oil, treat dryness, and remove dead skin cells. Honey has long been touted for its moisture-retaining properties when applied topically. The humectant is rich in antioxidants and anti-microbial properties, and the final drop of lavender oil on top of it all is said to brighten the complexion while warding off acne.

After wiping it off, she applies another mask — for good measure — this time a notably expensive PURIGENEX Collagen Facial Mask, which she goes over with a chilled facial roller. Then, after rinsing, she uses a cleanser by dermatologist Christie Kidd, works in SkinCeuticals' C E Ferulic serum, then spritzes with a bit of Mario Badescu's aloe, cucumber, and green tea-spiked Facial Spray before topping it off with none other than the celebrity-touted Crème de la Mer.

Jenner exfoliates her lips with a makeup wipe and douses them in the Kylie Skin Hydrating Lip Mask, of course, before applying her makeup. Shop the highlights of her skincare routine, ahead.

