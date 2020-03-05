In the world of blockbuster celebrity pregnancy announcements, Katy Perry's will go down in the books. On Mar. 4, the singer and American Idol host dropped the music video for her new song, "Never Worn White" — which revealed to the world that Katy Perry is pregnant. "Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer... 🎶♥️🙂," the star wrote on Instagram.

At the end of the "Never Worn White" video, Perry reveals her baby bump in an ethereal sheer skirt, one of three dreamy ensembles (the first off-the-shoulder white gown was featured in her Instagram post). The lyrics of the romantic ballad reflect Perry's relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom, as well; in the flower-studded video, Perry sings, "See us in sixty years with a full family tree."

And as you could guess, friends — and fans — of the couple are thrilled. "Never Worn White" is currently the number one Trending video on YouTube, and has garnered more than 3 million views in the first 12 hours since its debut. On her Instagram post revealing the bump, dancer Scott Myrick commented, "MOTHA IS A MOTHAAA." Meanwhile, Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott wrote, "MY BABYS HAVING A BABY." Bloom himself simply dropped a heart emoji.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Apparently, the singer has been waiting to share the news with the world. "omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," Perry tweeted after the music video debuted. "or carry around a big purse lol," she added.

The announcement comes two weeks after Perry and Bloom celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement. In a post showcasing previously unseen black-and-white engagement party photos from that night, Perry wrote: "one year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution... and definitely never a dull moment." ("We don’t do dull doe," Bloom replied.) And according to the couple's epic pregnancy reveal, they're both definitely right.