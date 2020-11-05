It goes without saying that a number of handbag trends have found a cozy spot on my radar this year. At a time when, for many, outfit choices are leaning more on practical, minimal, and comfy, accessories of eye-catching shapes and hues will bring any look back to fashion-forward territory. Trendy silhouettes are still going strong, but that’s not to discredit traditional styles that may pose longevity. Enter: bucket bags. Maybe you've got a vintage leather or nylon iteration stashed, but as far as fresh inspiration goes, Katie Holmes’ two-toned bucket bag is the ultimate starting point for a fresh update to the classic style.

The 41-year-old actress is frequently spotted spending quality time with her new beau, Emilio Vitolo Jr. in New York City as of late, and on November 3, she stepped out with the celebrity chef in an ensemble that was equal parts comfy and chic. As New Yorkers' reach the point where layering for warmth is no longer an option, Holmes paired her Evolvetogether face mask with a cozy-looking mustard hoodie, worn under a camel-colored Nanushka wool coat. Continuing the "effortless, but make it fashion" approach, Holmes' black combat boots were rather understated, but she topped them off with exposed socks for an added flair.

Back Grid / Ulices Ramales

While the star of Holmes' winter getup was her color-blocked camel and forest green bucket bag from the celeb-loved brand, Strathberry, brands such as Mansur Gavriel, Cuyana and of course mainstays such as Gucci are offering up the look too. Alternate ways to give this section of your handbag collection a makeover include snagging up a bucket bag with chain pull strings rather than leather, or one with an extra chunky shoulder strap. Either way, the bucket bag is an OG style that boasts many years of wear to come.

We may be nearing the year's end, but any time is an apt moment to polish up on your layering skills. If you're feeling particularly inspired by Holmes' staple trench coat and must-have handbag (how can you not?), the good news is they're still up for grabs— while we found a close alternative for her yellow hoodie. Keep scrolling to shop the super easy look below, and get ready to wear it on repeat.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.