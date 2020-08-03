Now that you have a handful of reusable face masks for your protection, the new concern is finding one that you actually like wearing — both when it comes to comfort and style. Considering face coverings will be a mainstay for the foreseeable future, arming yourself with options beyond simple neutrals will bring a little added joy into your daily dressing. One such style to try are pretty floral face masks, which celebs like Katie Holmes are mixing into their daily wardrobe.

Whether an oversized embroidery or a simple ditsy floral, the print livens up even the most minimalistic of wardrobes comfortably. The range of blossoming patterns are surprisingly versatile and can be styled casually or as part of a more put-together outfit. When it comes to pattern mixing the bolder the better, especially as it pertains to florals on florals. Any of the masks below can work with your favorite floral sundress or blouse just as well as a casual outfit of jeans and a t-shirt. A general rule of thumb is that it's less about the size or actual print of the competing florals but rather the color choice that will harmoniously balance the differing looks. Keep the look less busy by pairing a mask and sundress of differently hued florals, meaning a mainly red floral mask paired with a mini dress of yellow florals, for example.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Here are 21 printed and embroidered floral face masks that will instantly refresh your face covering rotations, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.