Alas, award season has come to a close. But if one thing's for sure, it's that it didn't go out without a bang. The final (and probably most high-profile) show — the 92nd Annual Academy Awards — closed the season Sun. night and stars brought their A-game not only to the red carpet, but to the Oscars' after parties, too. And while the drool-worthy sequin, sheer, and low-cut gowns made for serious jaw-dropping moments, Kate Bosworth's updo was the surprising gift of the night that kept on giving.

The actor showed up for the Vanity Fair after party right on trend, wearing a silver sequined Ralph & Russo Spring 2019 Couture dress with a black bow detail over the left shoulder and a long black train. From the front, her hair simply looked slicked back into a tight updo letting the dress do all the talking; yet, as soon as the star turned to the side, hairstylist Bridget Brager's intricate handy work was on full display. Incorporating not one, not two, but three different styles, Bosworth's hair quickly became as buzz worthy as her dress.

It's a tough task to combine a high ponytail, a plait, and a diamond bracelet into one cohesive look, but somehow Brager effortlessly pulled it off. She started with a simple half-up high ponytail draped down the back of Bosworth's head that then merged into something akin to a reverse-crown Dutch braid. And it would have been enough to stop there, but Brager had one more show-stopping element up her sleeve: a vintage Beladora diamond bracelet.

Brager ran the bracelet underneath the top of the ponytail and, according to Bosworth's Instagram stories, had to get crafty when it came to inserting the bracelet without disturbing the already completed hair. The trick? Brager placed the bracelet in a plastic toothbrush package and then slid it beneath the ponytail for nick-free placement. She used wire to secure the accessory — which had to make removal a tad easier than the Gorilla Glued pearls that lined Lucy Boynton's part — and thus, the three-in-one hairdo was complete.

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage/Getty Images

If this is the level of glam to expect from Bosworth this year, 2020 looks like it's going to be pretty exciting.