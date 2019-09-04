Kaia Gerber Celebrated Her 18th Birthday In The Perfect Fall Outfit

Your favorite teen supermodel rang in the big 1-8 on Sept. 3 (aka, she's now officially an adult and you won't believe how fast time flies). But there's some good news to this momentous occasion, too — and your fall wardrobe will, without a doubt, flourish because of it. That's right, Kaia Gerber's 18th birthday celebration is underway, which means you can expect outfits galore to debut on the streets of New York City and perhaps even L.A. in the coming days, as the runway superstar commemorates another (stylish) year around the sun.

If you're feeling sad about summer's unofficial end having come and gone in the blink of eye — seriously, where did LDW go? — Gerber's latest off-duty birthday look is sure to be the mood-boosting medicine to cure your end-of-summer blues. Better yet, it will actually get you so excited for fall's arrival (and the impending cold-weather trends the new season will usher in).

On Tues., Gerber was photographed out and about in the Big Apple, and though her off-duty look didn't necessarily ooze birthday party vibes in the traditional sense, it did feel inherently more grown-up than usual.

The makings of her momentous, adulthood-entering attire included her all-time favorite Re/Done flare jeans, which sit high on the waist and have a fairly streamlined fit. What's more, they're easy to dress up or down, with Gerber opting for the former approach for the outing.

A strappy black crop top from affordable, celeb-favorite brand, Meshki, proved to be the perfect base piece, while a silky, moss-green button-down from of-the-moment label Orseund Iris offered that final dash of sophistication and flair.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Orseund Iris has earned a lot of buzz in recent years, thanks to its topnotch designs that are inspired by the effortless style of NYC It girls. Of course, an impressive celeb backing the counts the likes of Olivia Culpo, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and now Gerber, has helped increased the buzz around the brand, too.

Gerber topped off her 18th birthday outfit with her go-to Converse high-tops, plus gold tube hoop earrings and a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses that kept the look playful and fun.

As the model demonstrates so clearly, a sleek silk top is a must for fall. Ahead, shop The Zoe Report's favorites on the market, including Gerber's exact Orseund Iris pick while it's still in stock.

Shop The Look