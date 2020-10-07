Have you ever fallen in love with a John Derian product, taken one look at the price, and cried? The artist's decoupage and ceramic pieces are highly coveted, but by no means cheap — so when there's an opportunity to snag some at an affordable price, you run to buy them. And running you soon will be, because the John Derian for Threshold Halloween collection at Target is launching Oct. 10 — and nothing is over $60.

Of course, it wouldn't be a John Derian collection without some of the artist's iconic imagery, and you can expect plenty of that in this nearly 50-piece holiday lineup. In fact, nestled among some unexpected launches like the $60 Bare Bones Metal Accent Table are several items that almost perfectly mirror some of Derian's much pricier Halloween-themed pieces.

You may notice a set of four appetizer plates for $15 featuring some of the artist's spider web motifs, and "The Cat" makes an appearance in the form of a very cute (but slightly creepy, of course) $25 pillow. Derian's Jack O' Lantern round plate was also remade into a $15 candy bowl, and his classic spooky forest and graveyard scenes can be found on everything from $20 pillows to $15 tea towels. Perhaps the best recreation of all, though, is the skeleton wall hanging that was turned into a life-sized pillow for Target, which can be hung up as wall decor or placed on seating around the house to give guests a scare.

“When I think about my work, imagery collection, and creative process, I imagine 'casting a spell' with my things," said Derian in a press release on the new collection. "That vision inspired me throughout this design process." And it certainly shines through each piece in equal measure in this new collection; it's clear that, though it certainly offers more affordable prices, the lineup is equally as fun and imaginative as the brand's originals.

Not only that, but it's widely varied in its offerings, too — another intentional choice by Derian. "And I love all of the details, from beautiful beading and lovely cottons and linens to fun melamine, printed glassware, and punctured metal lanterns," he continued in the press release. "We were able to use so many different materials, creating a very expansive, tactile collection.”

Courtesy of Target

That said, it's all sure to sell fast, since it's not exactly every day a beautifully designed Halloween collection drops at such accessible prices. So continue on to start scouting out some of your purchases with TZR's picks, ahead — and mark your calendars for Oct. 10, when the line officially drops at Target.

