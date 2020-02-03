If you missed the actual game part of the Super Bowl LIV on Sun., no shame here. Even if you missed the long-awaited halftime performance by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, that's OK, too (YouTube was invented for a reason). But, if there's one thing you shouldn't miss, it's J.Lo's hairstyle at the Super Bowl. The star's bouncy and voluminous curls made it through four outfit changes, being thrown upside down, and two endeavors on a pole all thanks to an easy trick you can use, too — even if your Super Bowl performance looks more like a full day of work.

When J.Lo finally emerged on stage with ultra-sculpted cheekbones, a dazzling smoky eye, rhinestone-encrusted nails, and Dolly Parton-esque volume, you could see why her makeup artist Scott Barnes told Elle prep took ten hours and an actual police escort to finish: she was literally show stopping. So, while you might not have the team, an escort on hand, or even two hours, you probably do have the tool to give your curls J.Lo volume and lasting power: bobby pins.

If you've ever created the perfect curl, sprayed it with hairspray, and then watched it fall flat by the end of the day, this simple trick could be your savior. In a press release from Color Wow, the singer's hair stylist, Chris Appleton, broke down his steps for the look. The most notable? He used an updated version of the '30s pin curl technique, which is known for creating curls that last all day and night.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

As with any good hairstyle, it starts with prep. Once he finished applying Color Wow's Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment and blow drying Lopez's hair smooth with a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer on medium heat and medium speed, he curled the singer's hair with a two-inch curling iron. Then came the small but effective trick: He rolled and pinned each curl to the root until they cooled.

By letting the curl cool against the root, it helps to set the spring shape before letting it fall; thus, your curl stays longer and bouncier. This 1930s hairstyle was traditionally kept overnight then released in the morning, but Appleton simply waited until the curls were completely cool to remove the clips. He finished the whole look with a quick Tangle Teezer brush though for extra movement.

Ready for your super curls? Keep scrolling for the exact products Appleton used, and a pack of bobby pins to hold everything in place.