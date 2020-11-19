For style fans who may not have expected Jimmy Fallon to be the next name in the fashion space: think again. It started with affordable basics brand, Alex Mill, and its adviser, Mickey Drexler, who had a chance encounter with the Late Night star. Their conversation distilled down to one elemental basic: pajamas. "People spend a third of their lives in bed! Why not have great pajamas that are fun and look good?" Somsack Sikhounmuong, creative director and co-founder of Alex Mill, tells TZR. Their solution? Jimmy Fallon x Alex Mill's "P'Jimmies" — an assortment of anything-but-boring sleep sets, shirts, and socks, all of which are raising funds for a great cause.

The 14-piece collection arrived online on Nov. 19, with practical and whimsical design elements both present in equal measure. "Jimmy loved the idea of doing a collection of pajamas that you can live your life in — tons of pockets, easy and comfortable but still cool and stylish," says Sikhounmuong. On Instagram, Fallon revealed a few cartoonish sketches of what they thought their sensible, yet playful P'Jimmies might include: logo-splayed crewnecks and ribbed socks (doodled whimsically in sharpie), both of which made the final cut. The line also went on to include full on co-ords, whose chaotic "scrambled stripes" print is the official-unofficial star of the campaign.

COURTESY OF ALEX MILL COURTESY OF ALEX MILL COURTESY OF ALEX MILL

According to Sikhounmuong, great pajamas can (and should) stretch far beyond your 8 hours of rest each day. P'Jimmies are "for walking our dogs, running errands, and just hanging out in all day long," he says. "We want you to mix and match them for whatever you might be doing." If you're in Fallon's camp (as depicted by his cheeky IG video), that includes heading to the office, being a tourist in your own city, and playing in an impromptu wind ensemble marshaled by your five-year-old daughter.

What's more: the under-$100 collection is donating 100% of its proceeds to Feeding America. "No one should have to go to bed hungry and too often, so many are," says Sikhounmuong. "It's been a tough year, it’s the holidays, we thought it was really important to give back right now more than ever."

COURTESY OF ALEX MILL

Now, grab a pair, give back, and go have fun!

